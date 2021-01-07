Richmond Mall Is One Of Canada’s First To Get A Cake Jar Vending Machine

Metro Vancouverites with a sweet tooth now have a new place to get their fix.

Aberdeen Centre is one of the first mall’s in Canada to get a cake jar vending machine, but act quickly as it will be available for a limited-time only.

The Jar Bar previously made its temporary debut in Langley’s Willowbrook Mall back in October.

Anyone who didn’t get to try it then can do so now. Back by popular demand, the Jar Bar will be at Aberdeen until Feb. 28th.

The convenient and Instagram-worthy cake in a jar was created by Raveena Oberoi of Surrey’s Just Cakes Bakeshop.

She started making them with leftover fillings and cake scraps in an effort to reduce waste.

But it soon became a dessert staple with the cake jars becoming available in several retailers, restaurants and cafes across BC.

Guests can get a variety of delicious flavours from the vending machine, including:

Red Velvet

Double Chocolate

Birthday Cake

Oreo

Reese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jar Bar – Canada (@thejarbar.ca)

The cake jar vending machine can be found on the third floor of the mall, across from Mumuso near the food court.

Jar Bar Vending Machine at Aberdeen Centre

When: Now until Sunday, Feb. 28th, 2021

Where: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Cost: $7.50 per jar

