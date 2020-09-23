Get A $20 Entree & Wine Special At This Popular Vancouver Restaurant

Dig into an authentic pasta dish (or another delicious entree) with the perfect wine pairing, all for just $20.

Piatto Blu Speciale is available now at Italian Kitchen by Glowbal Restaurant Group.

Guests can enjoy a feature dish for only $14 every Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Or they can make it a $20 combo by adding on a glass of house red or white wine.

Features include: Prosciutto & Ricotta Stuffed Conchiglie (peas, herbed breading, tomato fondue), Spinach, Ricotta & Wild Mushroom Cannelloni (alfredo sauce, parmigiano, tomato sauce, fennel, arugula salad), Halibut Piccata (lemon, capers, white wine, seasonal vegetables) and more.

Piatto Blu Speciale at Italian Kitchen

When: Available every Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $14 for just the entree or $20 for the entree and wine combo

