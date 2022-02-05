This Vancouver Spot’s Weekend Brunch Menu Will Transport You To Italy

If travelling to Italy isn’t an option right now, you can at least eat like you’re in Italy.

This Vancouver restaurant is offering an epic brunch spread that will likely make you want to take a siesta after, in true Italian fashion.

RELATED: 14 Local Restaurants Your Date Secretly Wants To Visit On Valentine’s Day

Italian Kitchen has brought back its weekend brunch menu and it’s available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dig into a variety of Italian-inspired dishes, including the following:

Beef Cheek Hash: Wild mushrooms, asparagus, sweet peppers, fingerling potato hash, poached eggs, truffled hollandaise

Wild mushrooms, asparagus, sweet peppers, fingerling potato hash, poached eggs, truffled hollandaise Pancetta di Piacenza Benedict: Poached eggs, arugula and fennel salad, truffled fries, basil hollandaise

Poached eggs, arugula and fennel salad, truffled fries, basil hollandaise Bucatini Carbonara: Poached eggs, guanciale, egg yolk, scallions, pecorino romano, cracked black pepper

Poached eggs, guanciale, egg yolk, scallions, pecorino romano, cracked black pepper 7oz Grilled Steak & Eggs: Poached eggs, seasonal vegetable ragu, pancetta di piacenza, fregola, truffled hollandaise

Poached eggs, seasonal vegetable ragu, pancetta di piacenza, fregola, truffled hollandaise Burrata and Parma Prosciutto Omelette: Served with an arugula salad

Served with an arugula salad Brunch Bruschetta: Baby tomatoes, avocado, burrata, organic salmon, fried eggs

Baby tomatoes, avocado, burrata, organic salmon, fried eggs Mascarpone French Toast: Mixed berries, maple syrup, amaretta crunch

But if pasta is calling your name, they also offer several dishes during brunch that will hit the spot, like their Truffle Spaghetti and Meatballs, Gnocchi Funghi, Seafood Linguine and Risotto Alla Milanese.

Weekend Brunch at Italian Kitchen

When: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.