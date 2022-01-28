14 Local Restaurants Your Date Secretly Wants To Visit On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner so if you haven’t already decided on where to take your date, now is the time. Luckily, there’s plenty of romantic Vancouver restaurants, some of which your special someone may have been eyeing up for quite some time.

Vancouver Restaurants For Valentine’s Day

Roosh

Is there anything more romantic than cheese fondue? There’s a new restaurant in town and it’s about all things cheese fondue. Dig into the ooey gooey cheesy goodness to your heart’s content at Roosh in the heart of Gastown.

The Swiss eatery has lots of sharable dishes, including a big pot of cheese fondue (Emmenthal and Gruyere melted with white wine). You can dip a variety of items in the cheese fondue, from bread and pickles to a vast selection of veggies.

Location: 2 Water Street

Italian Kitchen

Transport yourself to Italy (or the closest you’ll find to it in Vancouver) at Italian Kitchen. The popular Glowbal Group restaurant is the ultimate date night spot for pasta lovers. It even has an option where diners can get their pasta served out of a giant wheel of cheese. Because obviously, pasta and Parmesan go hand-in-hand.

The tableside dish is prepared right in front of your very eyes and you’ll be able to see the cheese melt right on top of the freshly made pasta and smell the rich flavours before even taking your first bite.

Location: 860 Burrard Street

Charcuterie Vancouver Cafe

What started as an idea has grown into an actual restaurant dedicated to serving meat, cheese and wine. Charcuterie Vancouver first opened in 2019 as a catering business. They curate lovely charcuterie platters, boards and boxes for all events full of treats, meats, cheeses and customizable options.

Now, there’s an actual storefront and cafe that would be perfect for a Valentine’s Day date. It’s also the first-ever charcuterie cafe in Canada, so who wouldn’t want to check it out?!

Location: 2766 West 4th Avenue

The Victor

For a more swanky date night option, book a table at The Victor at Parq Vancouver. It’s a great place to get all dressed up and enjoy an array of cocktails and delectable eats (steak, seafood, sushi bar) all under one roof.

It also has an impressive rooftop patio, overlooking BC Place. The Victor is truly a one-of-a-kind spot that will make for a memorable Valentine’s Day dinner, which you can follow up with some time at the casino afterwards.

Location: 39 Smithe Street

Neverland Tea Salon

Enjoy an afternoon tea date at the whimsical Neverland Tea Salon in Kits to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. The quaint shop was designed with Peter Pan in mind and it’s definitely an Instagram-worthy spot to take your date.

Neverland Tea Salon features a large list of teas, pastries, sandwiches and cocktails. They even have vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free options to suit every dietary need.

Location: 3066 West Broadway

The Shameful Tiki Room

With Polynesian eats, exotic cocktails and live music, this popular tiki bar will make you both feel like you’ve been swept away on a tropical vacation.

It’s easily one of the city’s most unique offerings. The bar’s concept hails to the aforementioned tiki era, which the establishment’s decor and atmosphere reflect. What’s more, the room holds weekly and one-off events that are inspired by that theme.

Location: 4362 Main Street

Loula’s Taverna & Bar

The sister restaurant of Nammos Estiatorio, arguably the best Greek restaurant in Vancouver, is Loula’s Taverna & Bar.

This place recently opened up on Commercial Drive, and it’s already become a popular destination. Not only is the food phenomenal, but the decor will make you feel like you are dining in Athens, Greece. Therefore, it’s a great place to take your date.

Location: 1608 Commercial Drive

Bonjour Vietnam

If your date is a fan of Vietnamese cuisine, then this is the place to be. Bonjour Vietnam will not only entertain your taste buds but it will transport you to a tropical oasis.

Part of the charm of this beautiful restaurant is all the photo opportunities with the lush green backdrops, bright pink florals, and even a swing. It offers a truly unique dining experience from start to finish.

Location: 3944 Fraser Street

Ca Marche Creperie & Cider Bar

Crepes and cider? It’s the combination you probably didn’t even know you needed. But this new Vancouver spot offers up just that and it’s the perfect date night spot for Valentine’s Day or any night of the year.

It celebrates the crepe culture first founded in Brittany, France, where thin and crispy buckwheat crepes are plated and paired with ciders.

Location: 1471 Continental Street

Jules Bistro

Treat your date to this gem in the heart of Gastown that is easily one of the best French restaurants in the city. The quaint space is also super romantic.

Dig into authentic French bistro dishes like French onion soup, escargots, chicken liver mousse, beef bourguignon, croque monsieur/madame and a variety of seafood.

Location: 216 Abbott Street

Elisa

When it comes to date nights, sometimes you just can’t beat a good steakhouse. Elisa offers modern takes on meats plus sides, wines and cocktails that will be sure to make your Valentine’s Day a memorable one.

Seafood lovers can also indulge in oysters, lobster, caviar or get a little taste of everything with their seafood tower.

Location: 1109 Hamilton Street

Ancora

This chic waterfront space will be sure to impress your date. The multi-level restaurant is all about West Coast, Latin & Japanese influences, with a unique menu that will keep you coming back for more.

Chow down on fresh oysters, a variety of sushi rolls, sashimi, sablefish, cauliflower steak and more all while overlooking the beautiful False Creek.

Location: 1600 Howe Street

Afghan Horsemen

Dig into authentic Afghan eats at this beloved eatery on the edge of Granville Island. Choose traditional seating on pillows on the ground or opt for a booth or table in the dining room area.

This place has a number of delicious offerings, including several platters designed for two to share. It’s the best option as you can get a taste of everything they have to offer.

Location: 1833 Anderson #202

Dockside Restaurant

This beautiful restaurant on Granville Island offers incredible views of False Creek at every table. They specialize in Pacific Northwest dishes that will definitely impress your date.

Try their tuna tartare, gnocchi, pork belly bites, Wagyu beef carpaccio, oxtail ragu, cornish hen, lamb sirloin and more.

Location: 1253 Johnston Street

Did we miss a spot? Let us know the Vancouver restaurants you’ll be dining at in the comments below!

