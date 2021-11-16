IHOP Adds New Holiday Menu Items Including Snow-Capped Pancakes

Festive pancakes with holiday-inspired flavours for the win.

IHOP has officially released its holiday menu items and they are destined to spread cheer. Not only do they look and sound delicious, but the chain is adding some new options to their traditional ones.

You can indulge in this new holiday menu for a limited time at an IHOP near you.

This year IHOP has created 7 different menu options that surpass just pancakes. There is a full feast option, including dessert.

IHOP’s Holiday Menu

Winter Wonderland Pancakes : two signature buttermilk pancakes topped with a shimmering blue vanilla swirl, mini marshmallows, and powdered sugar (snow)

: two signature buttermilk pancakes topped with a shimmering blue vanilla swirl, mini marshmallows, and powdered sugar (snow) Cranberry Vanilla Pancakes : two pancakes topped with creamy vanilla bean mousse, cranberry and whipped topping, and powdered sugar

: two pancakes topped with creamy vanilla bean mousse, cranberry and whipped topping, and powdered sugar Frozen Hot Chocolate Milkshake: vanilla ice cream with real milk and hot chocolate, topped with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, and mini marshmallows

vanilla ice cream with real milk and hot chocolate, topped with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, and mini marshmallows Cali Roasted Turkey Melt: all-natural roasted turkey breast sandwich with hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheese, tomatoes, avocado, on grilled multigrain bread

Jr. Winter Wonderland Combo (12 years and under): a Winter Wonderland pancake served with hickory-smoked bacon, pork sausage link, and a scrambled egg

a Winter Wonderland pancake served with hickory-smoked bacon, pork sausage link, and a scrambled egg Holiday Celebrations Family Feast: four servings of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips or eight pork sausage links, and eight pancakes with your choice of holiday toppings like vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, shimmering blue vanilla sauce, and mini marshmallows

four servings of scrambled eggs and golden hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips or eight pork sausage links, and eight pancakes with your choice of holiday toppings like vanilla bean mousse, cranberry topping, shimmering blue vanilla sauce, and mini marshmallows Pumpkin Spice Pancakes: two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, and whipped topping

The items will be available throughout the holiday season, but after that they will disappear. So get your holiday fixings in soon.

You can also order online to enjoy in front of your fireplace at home.

