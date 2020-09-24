This Fancy Vancouver Eatery Is Offering A 3-Course Lunch For Just $19

One of Vancouver’s most Instagram-worthy eateries is offering a new lunch deal that is too good to pass up.

Head over to Honey Salt at Parq Vancouver to take advantage of their Express Lunch, with three courses for just $19.

It’s available every weekday at the bar, in their dining room or on the patio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can choose a starter, main and dessert. In addition, they can also take 20% off all pick up a la carte menu items.

The menu features a variety of delicious options, including the following (the deal includes one item from each category).

Starters:

Chicken Tortilla Soup (slow-cooked chicken thighs, black beans, sweet corn tomato creme fraiche and crispy corn tortilla chips)

Elizabeth’s Caesar (kale, romaine, croutons, black garlic dressing)

Nice Little Salad (salad greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber radish dressing)

Tofino Fry (calamari, shrimp, sweet peppers, spicy Japanese mayo)

Main:

BLT (heirloom tomatoes, thick cut bacon, baby arugula mayonnaise, sourdough)

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (creamy slaw, durkee’s dressing, brioche bun)

Tagliatelle & Meatballs (turkey meatballs, tomato sauce, grana padano, basil)

Heirloom Grain Tabbouleh (tomato, cucumber, peppers, kalamata olives, chickpea puree)

Dessert:

Brookie (chocolate chip cookie meets fudge brownie with salted caramel ice cream

Fruit Bowl (fresh and seasonal fruits)

Express Lunch at Honey Salt

When: Available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 39 Smithe St, Vancouver

Cost: Three courses for $19

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.