This Fancy Vancouver Eatery Is Offering A 3-Course Lunch For Just $19

One of Vancouver’s most Instagram-worthy eateries is offering a new lunch deal that is too good to pass up.
Head over to Honey Salt at Parq Vancouver to take advantage of their Express Lunch, with three courses for just $19.
It’s available every weekday at the bar, in their dining room or on the patio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RELATED: This Downtown Eatery Has A New $15 Big Burger & Beer Deal
Guests can choose a starter, main and dessert. In addition, they can also take 20% off all pick up a la carte menu items.
The menu features a variety of delicious options, including the following (the deal includes one item from each category).
Starters:
- Chicken Tortilla Soup (slow-cooked chicken thighs, black beans, sweet corn tomato creme fraiche and crispy corn tortilla chips)
- Elizabeth’s Caesar (kale, romaine, croutons, black garlic dressing)
- Nice Little Salad (salad greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber radish dressing)
- Tofino Fry (calamari, shrimp, sweet peppers, spicy Japanese mayo)
Main:
- BLT (heirloom tomatoes, thick cut bacon, baby arugula mayonnaise, sourdough)
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (creamy slaw, durkee’s dressing, brioche bun)
- Tagliatelle & Meatballs (turkey meatballs, tomato sauce, grana padano, basil)
- Heirloom Grain Tabbouleh (tomato, cucumber, peppers, kalamata olives, chickpea puree)
Dessert:
- Brookie (chocolate chip cookie meets fudge brownie with salted caramel ice cream
- Fruit Bowl (fresh and seasonal fruits)
Express Lunch at Honey Salt
When: Available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 39 Smithe St, Vancouver
Cost: Three courses for $19
For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.