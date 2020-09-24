This Fancy Vancouver Eatery Is Offering A 3-Course Lunch For Just $19

Meagan Gill | September 24, 2020
Food
Honey Salt
Photo: Honey Salt

One of Vancouver’s most Instagram-worthy eateries is offering a new lunch deal that is too good to pass up.

Head over to Honey Salt at Parq Vancouver to take advantage of their Express Lunch, with three courses for just $19.

It’s available every weekday at the bar, in their dining room or on the patio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can choose a starter, main and dessert. In addition, they can also take 20% off all pick up a la carte menu items.

The menu features a variety of delicious options, including the following (the deal includes one item from each category).

Starters:

  • Chicken Tortilla Soup (slow-cooked chicken thighs, black beans, sweet corn tomato creme fraiche and crispy corn tortilla chips)
  • Elizabeth’s Caesar (kale, romaine, croutons, black garlic dressing)
  • Nice Little Salad (salad greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber radish dressing)
  • Tofino Fry (calamari, shrimp, sweet peppers, spicy Japanese mayo)
Honey Salt

Photo: Honey Salt

Main:

  • BLT (heirloom tomatoes, thick cut bacon, baby arugula mayonnaise, sourdough)
  • Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (creamy slaw, durkee’s dressing, brioche bun)
  • Tagliatelle & Meatballs (turkey meatballs, tomato sauce, grana padano, basil)
  • Heirloom Grain Tabbouleh (tomato, cucumber, peppers, kalamata olives, chickpea puree)

Dessert:

  • Brookie (chocolate chip cookie meets fudge brownie with salted caramel ice cream
  • Fruit Bowl (fresh and seasonal fruits)

Express Lunch at Honey Salt

When: Available Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 39 Smithe St, Vancouver

Cost: Three courses for $19

