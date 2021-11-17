Popular Vancouver Restaurants Are Offering 20% Bonuses on Holiday Gift Cards

The holiday season is fast approaching, and what’s better than having a delicious meal with family and friends? Having a meal and some bonuses too.

This year multiple favourite local chain restaurants have put together their holiday deal specials, and some are making their discounts available via a gift card.

You can snatch these deals up for yourself or gift them to your love ones. Note however that they are only available for a limited time.

RELATED: IHOP Adds New Holiday Menu Items Including Snow-Capped Pancakes

Holiday Gift Card Deals

Cactus Club

Always a fan favourite by Metro Vancouverites, Cactus Club is giving away a bonus gift card when you purchase a gift card. Grab one for $75 or more and get a $15 bonus card on them. So gifting pays off, no one will judge for keeping the bonus card to yourself. This applies to E-gift cards as well as physical ones.

If you are buying in bulk you can get more bonus options, up to 20%. Custom printing is also available on certain bulk orders. You can purchase cards online or in-house.

Earls Kitchen & Bar

Customize your gift cards this season. Earls is offering people the chance to order customized corporate gift cards with your own logo. You can receive up to 20% back in bonus cards as a thank you. You can order directly on their website.

JOEY Restaurants

Making gift giving a bit easier, JOEY’s is also doing a gift card bonus. You can order gift cards online. With every $75 gift card purchased you get a $15 bonus card. Bonus cards are valid from January 1 to Mar 31 2022. This offer ends December 31, 2021

Boston Pizza

With their holiday menu out, you could receive a Toblerone chocolate bar with qualifying feature items. In addition to that, Boston Pizza is also adding a gift card deal. Whenever you buy a $50 gift card, you will receive a $10 bonus card. The card is value for dine-in only from January 3 to March 31, 2022, excluding February 14. There are also bonus options if you are buying in bulk. See their website for more details.

White Spot

White Spot Gift Cards are always a welcomed gift and they’re currently offering a limited time VIP offer on bulk orders. With the purchase of any $50 gift card prior to December 31st, you will receive a $10 bonus that is valid from January 1 – March 31, 2022. This can be used for dine in or take out orders between Jan 1 – March 31, 2022. You can get more information on their website.

Moxies Bar and Grill

If you’re up for a some winter grilling, Moxies got you covered. From now until until December 31, when you purchase $50 in physical or digital gift cards, they’ll give you a $10 bonus card. This can be used for dine in only between Jan 1 – March 31, 2022. Please note though that offer only applies to gift card purchases under $500, with a maximum of 9 bonus cards per customer. You can order gift cards online.

Deals when dining seems like a great gift idea, and getting something back is the icing on the cake (or cheese on the burger…whatever you prefer).

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.