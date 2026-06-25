Health Canada has just issued a recall for a brand of power banks sold across the country. Citing fire hazard issues, consumers are being advised to follow the next steps in order to receive a refund and how to dispose of the product appropriately.

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Health Canada Recall: Power Banks

The recall concerns the product Super Off-Road 12,000 mAh Solar Wireless Power Bank, model number T1037. It is described as a “rugged power bank with solar charging capability. It can be used to charge devices wirelessly. The power bank is black and measures approximately 8.6 cm (3.4 inches) wide and 16.5 cm (6.5 inches) long.”

According to Health Canada, the lithium-ion battery cell in the power bank may overheat and swell, leading to a fire hazard.

No reports of incidents or injury have been reported in Canada as of June 23, 2026. In the U.S., the company has received one report of two swollen batteries and no reports of injuries.

Consumers are advised to “immediately stop using the recalled product and visit the Spector and Co. website to register for a refund and receive disposal instructions.”

For more information, you can contact Spector and Co. by email at [email protected] or visit the company website.