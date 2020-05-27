Health Canada Finally Approved A Birth Control Implant For Your Arm

Health Canada has approved a new type of birth control that comes as an implant in the upper arm.

Nexplanon is a three-year contraceptive that has long been used in other countries. It was so well advocated for that people petitioned to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The implant has been a popular choice for many who are unable to take estrogen. It is also a minimally-invasive process for both inserting and removing it.

Health officials approved the new contraceptive Monday, and it is now on the health agency’s drug product database.

