Burnaby’s Biggest One-Day Street Festival Returns This Weekend

Throw that hat in the air like you don’t care! The Hats Off festival is a one-day street festival in Burnaby taking place on Saturday, June 18. As per Burnaby tradition, local businesses show their gratefulness by take their “hats off” to the community.

The day features a family-friendly race, followed by an exciting street party. Pre-pandemic, the event attracted upwards of 50,000 people.

Street Festival

Hastings Street from Boundary Road to Gamma Avenue will be completely car-free. You’ll see Burnaby’s streets packed with street performers, kids activities, delicious food, yummy treats, music, and much more.

Family Fun Dash

Hats Off Day will kick off with a Family Fun Dash at 10:00 a.m., where families race down a three block portion of Hastings. The start line is at Madison Avenue, and the finish line is at MacDonald Avenue.

Each participant has to purchase a $6.32 ticket, and must be accompanied by a Team Captain over the age of 15. Furthermore, all proceeds from the dash benefit the Burnaby Firefighters Charitable Society.

Parade

This year’s beloved parade is cancelled, but promises to return in 2023.

Show & Shine Car Show

Last, but certainly not least, the Hats Off Day street party will begin alongside the Show & Shine Car Show at 10:30 a.m. Check out custom vehicles, trucks, and motorcycles.

