Vancouver is packed with so many kinds of delicious restaurants, but one Vietnamese spot in particular is going beyond the standard servings of pho and banh mi, cultivating authentic, comforting flavours right in the middle of Vancouver with recipes passed down through their family.

Hai Chi Em Modern Vietnamese Cuisine a Vancouver family-run restaurant that’s all about creating elevated flavours, blending traditional and modern flairs to specialties from the south of Vietnam. With a Head Chef who once worked in the same position at 5-Star restaurants in Vietnam, each part of the menu is guaranteed to be made with passion and a love for food and family lineages.

Beyond Pho and Banh Mi

When you go out for Vietnamese food, what do you usually get? If you said pho or banh mi, then you wouldn’t be alone. But Vancouver has so many more things to try besides that, and Hai Chi Em offers a foodie experience that brings together not only flavours from South Vietnam to B.C., but also community.

It’s a place that has something you can’t find anywhere else. From delicious curries to crispy savoury pancakes, everything about Hai Chi Em exudes mouthwatering food, joined by that extra step to raise it up to even tastier heights.

Family Flavours

You already know that Hai Chi Em’s Head Chef once worked at 5-Star restaurants in Vietnam, but he’s also a personal friend of the owner’s family. That means the menu is always curated with family in mind. The sauces are a special highlight of Hai Chi Em’s as every single one is made in-house and from scratch for all dishes.

With family at the forefront, each dish is a tradition– a piece of heritage– that’s been passed down through the years to your plate. At Hai Chi Em, you can slow down, share a meal, and have a conversation with both words and tastes.

Must-Try Menu Highlights

Curious about what’s on offer at Hai Chi Em? Think fresh salads with a perfect savoury twist, and fluffy fried rice that’s always packed with flavour. There’s even summer specials available right now, so you’re absolutely spoiled for choice.

Some popular dishes include pomelo shrimp and pork salad, garlic butter chicken wings, crab fried rice, mini crispy savoury pancakes, and Vietnamese coconut curry chicken. Every single dish is delectable, and unforgettably good.

For the summer, be sure to try the sate pho, satay chili garlic squid skewers, and crispy wontons.

Your Next Go-To Vietnamese Spot

For a fresh, modern, elevated experience, Hai Chi Em is your restaurant. There’s something very special about getting to try dishes that are so ingrained into a family, being able to taste history in each bite.

Bring your friends, bring your family– Hai Chi Em has plenty of room for everyone. They even have a private room with karaoke that can comfortably fit twenty people, so you can even host your own community gatherings there. Whether you’re bringing one or ten friends to Hai Chi Em, you can be sure that your experience will undoubtedly be delicious.

You can find Hai Chi Em at 2172 Kingsway, Vancouver.