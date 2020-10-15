One Of Canada’s Largest Canyons Is Here In BC & It’s Full Of Wildlife

There are several wonders of the world—including in your own backyard. BC is home to a magical place that is referred to as the “Grand Canyon of the Stikine.”

It’s made up of a 72-kilometre stretch of the Stikine River, which can be found in northern BC near Telegraph Creek—a small First Nations community.

This spot is often compared to the Grand Canyon of Colorado and it’s home to an abundance of wildlife, including hundreds of mountain goats.

You can also see moose, wolves, bears and a variety of birds in the area.

According to BC Parks, there is about 80 kilometres of steep-walled canyon, composed of sedimentary and volcanic rock—carved through eons of river erosion. It’s a geological feature unparalleled in Canada.

The Grand Canyon of the Stikine is also known to avid paddlers as the “Mt. Everest” of white water rafting and is unnavigable by all watercrafts—so don’t attempt to navigate this section of the Stikine River.

However, paddlers can tackle the upper Stikine River, which is a lot more calm. There’s also a plethora of hiking trails nearby, including one overlooking the Tuya River.

The Grand Canyon can be found in Stikine River Provincial Park downstream from the Highway #37 bridge crossing.

Sharp drop-off points border the entire Grand Canyon and the road is steep and narrow in some places, so BC Parks advises drivers to proceed with caution.

Grand Canyon of the Stikine

Where: Lying west of Highway #37, access is along Telegraph Creek Road, which is about 110 kilometres from Dease Lake

