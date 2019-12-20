‘Tis the season for turkey, stuffing and all the cranberry sauce your heart (and stomach) desires. Glowbal is whipping up its 4th annual 100+ Item Christmas Brunch Buffet.

The epic event features all the holiday dishes you could ever dream of, all in one buffet for just one day. Dig into all the fixins’ on Sunday, Dec. 22nd.

Brunch essentials like a variety of eggs bennies, bacon, sausage, and an omelette station will be on-hand. As well as a selection of salads, bread, artisanal cheeses, chilled seafood and a beef baron carving station.

Save room for yuletide favourites, including Christmas butter cookies, fruit cake and bread pudding (just to name a few).

The first seating is at 9 a.m. and the second seating is at noon. Make sure to make a reservation first, this spot will likely be pretty busy.

Glowbal

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

Where: 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $55 per adult, $22 per child (under 10)

