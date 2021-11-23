Langley Just Got a Drive-Thru Winter Wonderland and Here’s a Look Inside

Glow Langley has officially started.

The drive-through festival began on November 18, allowing cars to enter a huge area and explore 20 minutes of non-stop illumination. This is in combination to experiencing a million twinkling light displays. They don’t call it “Glow” for no reason.

We are taking a look inside the first few days and the beauty captured.

Glow Langley has become well known for the light tunnel, but it also has various displays that are picturesque. There is music synced with the drive, and each ticket comes with popcorn and mini donuts.

This Langley festival is proving to bring about all those Christmas feels without having to even leave the warmth of the car.

A Look Inside Glow Langley

Tickets are on sale for select dates and times online.

