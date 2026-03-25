Vancouver’s nightlife scene continues to evolve with more globally recognized talent, and the next act to arrive brings a distinctly international energy. On Saturday, March 28, Heist Vancouver will host a live performance by LE Twins, a globally touring DJ duo known for blending electronic music with live performance elements.

A hybrid performance shaped by global stages

LE Twins have built their reputation on a format that goes beyond a traditional DJ set. Their performances combine tech-house production with live vocals and acoustic drums, creating a layered sound that feels closer to a festival experience than a standard club night.

Their rise has been driven by appearances at some of the world’s most recognized electronic music festivals, including Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival. In addition, their inclusion in DJ Mag’s Top 100 rankings signals their growing global presence within the electronic music scene.

What sets the duo apart is their ability to fuse multiple influences into a single performance. Their sound draws from tech-house foundations while incorporating Latin-inspired rhythms and live instrumentation, resulting in a high-energy set designed for late-night environments.

What to expect

The event will run from 10 p.m. through 3 a.m., with LE Twins delivering a full live set inside Heist’s Yaletown venue.

Guests can expect a high-energy atmosphere shaped by a mix of electronic production, live performance elements, and a sound that moves between genres and cultural influences.

As Vancouver continues to attract globally touring talent, nights like this highlight how the city’s nightlife is evolving , not just in scale, but in the type of experiences being offered.

For those looking for something that blends club energy with a festival-style performance, this is one to watch.

Event details:

Who: LE Twins

Where: Heist Vancouver

Address: 1222 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

When: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time: 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Ticket are FREE with RSV, information is available via Showpass.