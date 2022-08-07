A Stunning Sturgeon Moon Will Illuminate Skies Over Vancouver This Week

Stargazers and aspiring astronomers alike are in for a treat this week. A stunning Sturgeon Moon will shine bright across Vancouver’s skies this August.

According to the Farmers Almanac some Native American tribes call the August Moon the “Sturgeon Moon” because of their belief that the sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this Full Moon.

In addition, tribes also called August’s Moon the “Full Green Corn Moon.”

Other names for the Sturgeon Moon include “Wheat Cut Moon” (San Ildefonso, and San Juan), “Moon When All Things Ripen” (Dakotah Sioux), and ”Blueberry Moon” (Ojibwe).

The August moon will reach its fullest form on Thursday, August 11 at approximately 9:36 p.m. EDT and 6:36 p.m. PDT (Friday at 01:36 GMT.)

If you want the best view, you should go as far away from the city lights as you can get. Parks, remote and rural areas are typically better for catching a glimpse of this natural wonder.

