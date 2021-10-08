It seems not too long ago that city council was voting on whether to allow the Formula E championship to come to Vancouver or not.

In July 2021, the City confirmed that the Vancouver E Prix would take place in False Creek from June 30 – July 2, 2022, and now more details has been released.

This will be the first E Prix championship to be held here. The event will have a track that to host the only FIA certified all-electric World Championship race, superstar musical performances, and climate change conferences. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 8.

Being called the Canadian E-Fest, this event can generate upwards of $80 million in economic value for Vancouver, in addition to 3,000 jobs.

Furthermore, the race aims at bringing awareness to and showcasing environmental leadership. Certified by the UN, all cars involved will be net-zero (emission). The entire weekend will be a demonstration of electric transportation with several events planned. The Circuit The all-electric racing Formula E cars will be driven around the city’s harbourfront, twisting and turning around the streets on the edge of False Creek, including going in front of Rogers Arena. What To Expect The festival will offer lots of entertainment off-track as well. Tickets include access to the immersive Allianz E-Village. Fans will get to experience the following: Amphitheatre of Action – watch performers live on stage as well as on-screen entertainment

Formula E Gaming Arena – racing simulators with competitions and prizes

Kids’ area – exploration and activities to challenge young minds, including an interactive playground

Food court – a wide range of food and beverage options, including Allianz Hydration Stations

Roaming entertainment – performances from singers, dancers, BMX riders, fitness challenges and more

Getting Tickets Tickets are going on sale live on the Canadian E-Fest website on October 8, 2021. Options for tickets vary greatly, depending on where you want to sit and how many days you want to attend. The starting rate for the race goes for $25 for one-day, going all the way up to $325 for 2-day. For business access, included stays and other VIP options, there are multiple packages to choose from. Here are the two basic options that tickets are starting from: Photo: Canadian E-FestFor an event this big, it's hard to say how fast they will sell. So, if you are interested you may want to take a look faster than… well a racecar.