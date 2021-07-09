It’s official, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is coming to Vancouver in 2022.

The city will host the all-electric race in the False Creek neighbourhood over the July long weekend.

Plans for the race have been in discussion for quite some time, with city councillors ultimately voting in favour of the event back in April. In addition to the race, the event will also include a conference on climate change and sustainability.

Certified by the UN, all cars involved will be net-zero (emission). The entire weekend will be a demonstration of electric transportation. The underlying purpose is to bring awareness to try and work towards sustainability.

“Formula E is a win on so many levels, from being a net-zero event that supports sustainable transportation to being a huge boost for our hard-hit tourism sector, our residents and our local economy,” states Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung.

According to event promoters, the Formula E race will generate upwards of $80 million in economic value for Vancouver, in addition to 3,000 jobs.

REVEALED! The provisional calendar for the 2021/2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship ⚡️ 16 races 🌍 Cape Town 🇿🇦 and Vancouver 🇨🇦 welcomed as new venues Monaco to become annual event 🇲🇨 Double-header season finale in Seoul 🇰🇷 Find out more 👉 https://t.co/IlqBbUlI9O pic.twitter.com/SlsWc4X1rC — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 8, 2021

Further details about the event lineup will be announced this fall.

