Here’s The Stacked Lineup For Surrey’s Food Truck Wars Festival

There’s less than a month left until Food Truck Wars takes the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.
Forty food trucks will compete in six categories and offer plenty of options for those in attendance. Here’s a look at who will be competing for your vote across categories such as best meat sweats, plant-based or sweetest treat, among others.
Surrey Food Truck Lineup
All About Grill
Aloha Poke
BeaverTails
Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz
Crema Ice Cream
Dim Sum
Dos Amigos
Fusion Icy
Guerilla Q
Hunky Bills
Kyu Grill
Lemon Heaven
Little Ooties Mini Donuts
Mama’s Fish and Chips
Mo Bacon
Melt Town Grilled Cheese
Mom’s Grilled Cheese
Nonna Cucina
Oh My Gado
Old Country Pierogi
Plant Butcher
Reel Mac and Cheese
Rocky Point Ice Cream
Salt Spring Noodle Bar
Shameless Buns
Shawarma Time
Sirius Cravings
Slavic Rolls
Steamworks Brewing Co.
Street Dogs
Surfside California
Takenaka
Taste of Malaysia
Tin Lizzy Donuts
Tokyo Katsu Sand
Tornado Potato
Truckin’ BBQ
Twisted Potato
Wingerz
Wings
The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, which organizes this event, will also a Community Block Party series with 20+ food trucks travelling to Richmond’s Landsdowne Centre from April 29 – May 1, Coquitlam Town Centre May 7 & 8, the Chilliwack Coliseum June 4 & 5 and Douglas Park in Langley on June 18th.
Surrey Food Truck Wars Festival
When: April 8 – 10, 2022
Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds
Admission: Free
