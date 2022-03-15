Here’s The Stacked Lineup For Surrey’s Food Truck Wars Festival

There’s less than a month left until Food Truck Wars takes the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Forty food trucks will compete in six categories and offer plenty of options for those in attendance. Here’s a look at who will be competing for your vote across categories such as best meat sweats, plant-based or sweetest treat, among others.

Surrey Food Truck Lineup

All About Grill

Aloha Poke

BeaverTails

Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz

Crema Ice Cream

Dim Sum

Dos Amigos

Fusion Icy

Guerilla Q

Hunky Bills

Kyu Grill

Lemon Heaven

Little Ooties Mini Donuts

Mama’s Fish and Chips

Mo Bacon

Melt Town Grilled Cheese

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Nonna Cucina

Oh My Gado

Old Country Pierogi

Plant Butcher

Reel Mac and Cheese

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Salt Spring Noodle Bar

Shameless Buns

Shawarma Time

Sirius Cravings

Slavic Rolls

Steamworks Brewing Co.

Street Dogs

Surfside California

Takenaka

Taste of Malaysia

Tin Lizzy Donuts

Tokyo Katsu Sand

Tornado Potato

Truckin’ BBQ

Twisted Potato

Wingerz

Wings

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, which organizes this event, will also a Community Block Party series with 20+ food trucks travelling to Richmond’s Landsdowne Centre from April 29 – May 1, Coquitlam Town Centre May 7 & 8, the Chilliwack Coliseum June 4 & 5 and Douglas Park in Langley on June 18th.

Surrey Food Truck Wars Festival

When: April 8 – 10, 2022

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Admission: Free