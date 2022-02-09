Surrey Is Hosting a Huge ‘Food Truck War’ With Over 40 Vendors

A Food Truck War announced it’s coming to Surrey in April and Instagram followers responded with drooling face and heart emojis.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will host the event at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds from April 8 – 10.

RELATED: Surrey Is Hosting a Life Size Robotic Dinosaurs Festival This Spring

Cuisines from around the world will be presented, many of them offering deep fried solutions to life’s problems. There will be balls, rolls, hot dogs, buns, shawarma and mini donuts, amongst the offerings.

They will compete for Sweetest Treat, Best Between the Bun, Best Classic Food, Best International Fusion, Meat Sweats and Plant-Based.

This is a food truck war, not a garden party, but if everyone leaves satisfied they cannot be counted as losers.

Especially since tickets are free.

Check out the full list of participating food trucks here:

Food Truck Wars 2022

When: April 8 – 10

Where: Cloverdale Fair Grounds (17607-17905 62 Ave, Surrey, BC V3S 1V3)

Admission: Free

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.