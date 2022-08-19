This Rare Vancouver Restaurant Doesn’t Accept Tips

Because tipping in Vancouver has become the norm, many of us don’t even pay much attention to it anymore. We’re just so accustomed to punching in those extra numbers once the bill comes.

But one local vegan eatery is unlike the rest, and doesn’t accept tips.

RELATED: Yaletown’s New Secret Bar Is Hidden Behind A Burger Lounge

Folke Restaurant prides itself on its “hospitality included style of service.” What this means is that the pricing model includes tipping to create a sustainable model for work and pay for staff members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folke (@folkerestaurant)

The owners got inspiration for this model by what you’d see in Europe’s hospitality sector. Basically, instead of relying on tips, workers get a competitive salary, as well as full benefits.

Folke is a vegetable focused restaurant that strives to highlight local farms and the beautiful produce that they provide us with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Folke (@folkerestaurant)

Its ever-changing menu is composed of a variety of small plates for a shared dining experience. Can’t decide? Get the tasting menu, which consists of the chef’s choice of courses and dessert.

Check out the beverage menu, which boasts a vast selection of unique beer, wines and cider that are local to BC.

Folke Restaurant

When: Open Thursday to Monday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 2585 West Broadway, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.