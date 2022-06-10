Yaletown’s New Secret Bar Is Hidden Behind A Burger Lounge

Those looking for a late night snack and a pint or two can head on over to the newly-opened Hundy tucked away in Yaletown.

The burger lounge finally has its very own space, after operating out of Kitsilano’s Their There for years. Plus, it’s also home to a hidden bar.

Hundy’s food line-up includes a bacon cheeseburger, cheeseburger, hamburger, veggie burger, fried chicken sandwich, hot chicken sandwich, fries, poutine and a cabbage salad.

But the biggest draw of this joint is definitely the bar area tucked away behind the burger lounge.

To find it, guests have to wander to the back of the burger joint and make their way through the stockroom, which will lead to the super swanky and top secret bar, complete with pool tables.

Wash all that delicious food down with one of their beers (lager, pale ale, ipa), a glass of wine or a tropical cocktail.

Hundy

Address: 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

