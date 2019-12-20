Everyone deserves a day to get pampered and Langley’s largest medical spa is the place to do it.

When you walk into Fluid, you’ll immediately feel your shoulders drop, as you take in the views and are welcomed in by its talented staff.

Fluid Medi Spa & Wellness

The city’s newest spot to relax is 7,000 square feet, boasting 17 treatment rooms, 4 pedicure and 4 manicure stations. It also has 8 hair stations and a talented Wellness team of practitioners making it a haven for self-care.

The spa notably has the largest range of aesthetics treatments available under one roof.

Aside from facial services, body treatments and a cedar sauna, Fluid is one of the few spas that offer in-house registered massage therapists, physiotherapists and licensed medical professionals who do Botox and fillers.

They also provide laser hair and tattoo removal, hydrafacials, dermaplaning, fractional laser, lash lift/extensions, skin tightening, teeth whitening and microneedling, among others. That’s on top of hair and barber services.

Professionals at Fluid Spa can treat acne, rosacea, stretch marks, cellulite, in addition to fine lines and more.

Basically, it’s the one-stop-shop to come out looking and feeling like a brand new person.

Fluid Spa first launched in Fraser Heights in 2009. It soon became the top spa in Surrey – as voted by the community for several years in a row.

In July 2019, they expanded into Fluid Medi Spa, Wellness & Academy, in Langley at the new Westlund Building.

So, with the new location, it won’t be a surprise if they earn the title of favourite spa there too! Find them open daily at 19951 80A Ave.

This is branded content brought to you by Fluid Medi Spa & Wellness. To learn more about their facility and services, visit them online.