VIDEO: Fight Breaks Out In Richmond Over a Parking Space

Tensions over limited parking came to a head last weekend at Foody World in Richmond. A fight over a parking space was caught on camera and uploaded to WeChat and has since gone viral.

The video uploaded to YouTube by Snow Goose Media features three women and two men fighting in separate groups set to epic music.

It’s described as: “When the Chinese New Year is approaching, there is a battle for parking spaces in Richmond, Canada.”

Spoiler alert: there is a lot of hair pulling.

Some news reports refer to some of the participants as elderly, but it is plain to see that everyone involved fought with vigor.

Richmond RCMP attended the scene.

Since the participants did not have a police record of violence, no one was charged.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.