This Vancouver Hotel Is Getting A Luxury ‘Enchanted Forest’ Garden Terrace

A rooftop garden in downtown Vancouver is being transformed into a luxury “Enchanted Forest” experience.

The Fairmont Waterfront Hotel is celebrating its prime location by creating a magical garden terrace to soak up the majestic views of the downtown core, as well as the stunning harbour.

RELATED: Vancouver Date Idea: Build Your Own Pizza + Cocktails

The winter patio will allow guests to escape into the “outdoors” while staying warm and toasty below twinkling lights.

Visitors will also be able to sip on a variety of cocktails while enjoying the sweet sounds of a private orchestra performance.

There will be a “surprise or two” around every tree as well.

The Enchanted Forest is expected to open in early 2023 and will cost $150 per person.

Call 604-691-1991 to be added to the waitlist to book this extraordinary experience.

The Enchanted Forest at the Fairmont Waterfront

When: Opening early 2023

Where: Fairmont Waterfront, 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: $150 per person

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.