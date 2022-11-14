This Vancouver Hotel Is Getting A Luxury ‘Enchanted Forest’ Garden Terrace

A rooftop garden in downtown Vancouver is being transformed into a luxury “Enchanted Forest” experience.
The Fairmont Waterfront Hotel is celebrating its prime location by creating a magical garden terrace to soak up the majestic views of the downtown core, as well as the stunning harbour.
The winter patio will allow guests to escape into the “outdoors” while staying warm and toasty below twinkling lights.
Visitors will also be able to sip on a variety of cocktails while enjoying the sweet sounds of a private orchestra performance.
There will be a “surprise or two” around every tree as well.
The Enchanted Forest is expected to open in early 2023 and will cost $150 per person.
Call 604-691-1991 to be added to the waitlist to book this extraordinary experience.
When: Opening early 2023
Where: Fairmont Waterfront, 900 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: $150 per person
