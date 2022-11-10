Vancouver Date Idea: Build Your Own Pizza + Cocktails

Elevate your next date night with a hands-on experience that you get to eat (and drink) after.

Rocky Mountain Flatbread offers build your own pizza and cocktail making classes.

RELATED: 9 Burnaby Restaurants That Will Make You Feel Like You’re On A Holiday

But do be prepared to roll up your sleeves and get a little messy as pizza making is no easy feat.

Pizza-making hosts will guide you through the process of perfecting your very own artisan pizza. You will learn everything from rolling out the dough, spreading housemade organic tomato sauce, sprinkling scrumptious Canadian cheeses and adding your favourite gourmet toppings.

During your pizza party, you’ll be able to nibble on Rocky Mountain Flatbread’s signature Forno flatbread with housemade dips and organic salads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

And to finish, indulge in platters of warm double chocolate brownies served with vanilla ice cream.

Vegan and gluten-free options are also available for the class.

The pizza class costs $40 per person plus tax and 20% gratuity.

Those who want to kick things up a notch can add craft cocktail making to the mix, for an additional $25 per person plus tax and 20% gratuity.

A cocktail host will guide you on how to create two seasonal cocktails.

Rocky Mountain Flatbread

Location: 186 Main Street, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.