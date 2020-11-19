Stay Cozy With This Vancouver Eatery’s Must Try Fall-Inspired Dishes

Celebrate the flavours of fall at Fable Diner with their all-new seasonal menu.

The eatery is all about comfort food and that rings true for this line-up of autumnal dishes to keep you warm as the temperatures start to cool.

Dig into the new fall dinner menu, which is available daily from 5 p.m. It features hearty farm-to-diner offerings.

New dinner menu

Bone-in pork chop with house-made apple and amaretto chutney

Half roast chicken served with local vegetables and potatoes

Pulled pork fry bowl topped with jalapeños, pickled red onions and Fable’s signature sauce

Citrus sockeye salmon accompanied by made-from-scratch tartar sauce

Creamy cauliflower gratin with three cheese sauce

Mushroom miso veggie burger with a quinoa-and-brown-rice burger patty and topped with lettuce, pickles and miso dressing

For those with a sweet tooth, you’ll also find an array of nostalgic desserts perfect for fall on their new menu. The elevated kids’ favourites will help recreate a taste of your childhood.

New dessert menu

Ice cream cones, floats and milkshakes

Fairground-inspired mini doughnuts dusted with cinnamon sugar and a drizzle of dulce du leche

House-made cookies served alone or as part of a delectable ice cream sandwich

Rotating selection of baked-from-scratch cakes and pies such as peach cobbler, gluten-free chocolate cake and cherry pie

In an effort to make the dine-in experience as safe as possible, the Mount Pleasant diner has launched f1rstBite.com where dine-in guests can order their meal before arriving at the restaurant.

The digital menu and payment system has been designed to save time and provide an added level of comfort for people who prefer to minimize interactions with staff members while dining out.

According to Fable Diner, the new platform also “complements Fable Diner’s in-house Orange Toque Delivery service, which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative to high-priced mobile apps.

Unlike third-party delivery apps that charge restaurant partners exorbitant service fees of up to 30 percent, the Orange Toque platform is owned and operated by the restaurant itself.”

Fable Diner

When: Open daily starting at 9 a.m., offers late-night dining on Friday & Saturday nights until 2 a.m. Take-out and delivery are available from the restaurant via Orange Toque Delivery seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 151 East Broadway, Vancouver

