The iconic band Foster The People is heading to the newest venue in Vancouver with their “Good Mourning Sunshine Tour” this fall. Known for their catchy hooks and vibrant, genre-blending style, this is a generational performance that will have everyone singing along to their greatest hits.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo “The Unraveled Tour” at Rogers Arena

Foster The People at Freedom Mobile Arch

You probably know Foster The People from their major hits like “Pumped Up Kicks”, “Sit Next to Me”, and “Houdini”. This Los Angeles band has made waves ever since their debut in 2009, having taken over tons of stages in the years later. As a festival favourite, you’ll recognize their musical stylings immediately.

The Good Mourning Sunshine Tour plans to bring feel-good anthems and high-energy performances straight to Vancouver, with the shows following their 2024 album Paradise State of Mind. The album got the band their third Top 10 Billboard’s Album Sales chart, as well as widespread critical acclaim from a variety of outlets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foster The People (@fosterthepeople)

“Featuring stunning visuals, the production transports audiences through a 1950s-inspired utopia that slowly unravels into a psychedelic dream – a commentary on today’s state of the world that is as arresting as it is thought-provoking,” wrote a press release.

Foster The People will be coming to Vancouver on September 15, 2026. The Citi presale begins on Tuesday, May 5 at 8:00am local time, followed by an artist presale on Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00am local time.

Additional presales will run throughout the week until the general onsale starts on Friday, May 8 at 10:00am local time.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: September 15, 2026

📍 Location: Freedom Mobile Arch

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Foster The People “Good Mourning Sunshine Tour”