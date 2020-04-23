You Can Officially Buy A Pair Of Dr. Bonnie Henry Fluevog Shoes

While Dr. Bonnie Henry has been, in many ways, leading British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic, she hasn’t done it without style.

The top doctor’s Mary Jane heels have gained “an overwhelming interest,” said the designer – as Henry has worn a couple pairs in recent weeks.

And now those who want a pair for themselves will be able to get it. The Vancouver designer, John Fluevog, has created a new shoe dubbed the “Dr. Henry.”

As part of the “Operetta” line, these two-toned heels are going for $339 and will be available for pre-sale as of Thursday at 4 pm. The shoe has a wide buckle, rounded toe and rubber sole, “so they’re practical,” said Fluevog to CBC Radio’s q.

The heels also have Dr. Henry’s repeated phrase, “be kind, be calm and be safe,” stamped inside.

However, the shoes won’t likely be available for delivery until late summer, as the company is unable to guarantee a fixed date at this moment.

The Dr. Henry will come in sizes 5-12, with half sizes included. And the bonus is that 100% of the profits will go toward Food Banks BC.

Henry is the provincial health officer and has been leading daily press conferences regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

