Domestic Travellers Will Now Undergo Temperature Checks at YVR

To help curb the spread of COVID-19, domestic passengers at YVR airport will have to have their temperatures checked as part of a screening process.

The process, made mandatory by Transport Canada, means passengers will be screened at four national locations. That includes Vancouver international, Calgary international, Toronto Pearson and Montrea-Trudeau international airports, as of Thursday.

RELATED: Most B.C. Residents Feel More Negative Towards The U.S. Than Before The Pandemic

Transport Canada first announced the temperature checks in June when transport minister Marc Garneau said international passenger checks would be first.

This update comes as dozens of flights across Canada have been flagged for COVID-19 exposure.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) just announced two more flights through YVR Airport, Wednesday. There have been 13 international flights and 13 domestic flights involving BC airports this month alone.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.