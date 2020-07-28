As the U.S. number of COVID-19 cases climb, Canadians’ view of the country is more negative than it was before the pandemic.

A recent study, by Research Co., looked at how Canadians feel about the U.S. and found that just 32% of them have a “very positive” or “moderately positive” views. That number is a significant fall from 2019 data, which was 15 points higher.

“At the end of 2019, almost half of Canadians held positive views about the neighbouring nation, but now the proportion has fallen to only one third – slightly higher than Russia and on par with Venezuela,” pollster Mario Canseco said in a news release.

About 62% of Canadians hold a negative view of the U.S., which is up 14% from the December poll.

The number is even lower in B.C., where 26% of respondents reported having positive feelings for the U.S.

To compare, respondents say they feel positively about all other group of seven countries. That includes the U.K., Japan, Italy, France and Germany.

The U.S. recently asked Canadian officials to plan a phasing in of re-opening the border. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear that would not happen anytime soon.

While Canada has 115,000 COVID-19 cases, the US has 4.4 million cases.

