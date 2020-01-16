Victoria is calling—and you must go. The highly-anticipated Dine Around & Stay in Town festival is set to return Jan. 17 and will run until Feb. 2.

It’s a dream come true for foodies and those looking for a staycation featuring good deals.

Visitors and locals can experience all the bustling city has to offer, from its best eateries and watering holes to its charming and luxurious accommodations.

More than 50 restaurants will be participating in this year’s event with curated three-course menus available for a set price.

Much like its Vancouver counterpart Dine Out—the event allows you to try a vast variety of food for a fraction of the cost.

It also presents a great opportunity to try some new restaurants you’ve been eyeing up for awhile. And Victoria is a seriously underrated foodie city that would make for an idyllic getaway from Vancouver.

Additionally, select hotels will be offering reduced rates—to further enhance the experience for diners.

Here’s just a glimpse into some of the offerings available at Dine Around this year.

Dine Around: Participating Restaurants

Little Jumbo Restaurant + Bar

This Victoria hot spot is truly a hidden gem you have to try. Tucked down a hallway at the harbour end of Fort Street, this hideaway is known for its cocktails and elevated eats. They’re offering a $40 menu for Dine Around that will give you the ultimate taste of what the eatery has to offer.

Choose from roasted bone marrow, Arctic char or warm quinoa salad for your starter. Entree options include: braised chuck flat with gruyere whipped potatoes, fennel crusted tuna loin or pumpkin risotto. For dessert, choose from the following: rosemary lemon cheesecake, black currant sorbet or a chocolate brownie with vanilla bean gelato and salted caramel.

Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub

Check out this pub where a good meal is just as important as a good pint. They have $20, $30 and $40 set menus during Dine Around. The $20 menu is a three-course breakfast with options like wild mushroom toast, candied bacon, a breakfast board, Bavarian breakfast, caramel French toast and a brioche cinnamon bun (just to name a few).

For the $30 menu, you can dig into the following dishes: crispy falafel, confit pork belly, shepherd’s pie, mushroom fettuccine and bacon flatbread. For dessert, choose between their local fruit crisp with house made ice cream or house made sorbet with hand rolled truffle. Finally, for their $40 menu, they’re serving a variety of dishes, which include: spicy shrimp and bean tostada, Thai-style popcorn chicken, grilled sockeye salmon and duck confit. For dessert they have a Titanic Stout tiramisu with a suggested pairing (for an added cost) of its craft beer counterpart or their Hillside Syrah.

Ferris’ Oyster Bar and Grill

The popular Ferris’ Oyster Bar and Grill will also be participating in Dine Around with both a $30 and $40 menu. Optional wine and beer pairings are available for an added cost. The restaurant is known for its diverse array of food, ranging from burgers and pasta to oysters and other seafood.

The $30 menu includes a kale caesar, Turkish red lentil soup, prosciutto wrapped rockfish, duck confit and tagliatelle. Dessert options include: warm sticky toffee pudding or a chocolate trio. The $40 option has a few more choices for entrees, including squid ink rice, crab bisque and vegetable tagine.

Aura Waterfront Restaurant & Patio

Nestled inside the Inn at Laurel Point—this isn’t your typical hotel eatery. Aura has proven itself to be a destination all in itself. It features a diverse menu with both sweet and savoury dishes that you can experience during Dine Around.

They will be offering both a $30 and $40 menu for you to indulge in. The $30 menu allows you to choose three dishes, with options including: deep-fried sushi rolls, squash soup, organic greens, BBQ Sambal skate, soft omelette with a ginger soy glaze and Gochujang chicken with crispy garlic potatoes.

Save room for dessert—their pastry chef Kimberly Vy creates beautiful and equally delicious treats to finish off your meal. Choose between a brownie with a coffee cremeux and black currant, Bourbon milk chocolate pot de creme with cocoa nib tonka bean caramel or a black sesame bar with an apricot mousse and hazelnut milk chocolate. You can also add wine and craft beer pairings with your meal for an added cost. The same goes for their $40 menu which offers a few more entree options: flank steak, Rendang-style beef belly, gnocchi with a truffle yolk emulsion, spicy miso soup, Karaage prawn head and a cashew scotch egg with salsa verde.

The Village

This is where the locals eat—with all-day breakfast and lunch. They also have five locations, so it’s always a good idea no matter where you find yourself in the city. The Village has even been featured on The Food Network’s You Gotta Eat Here, as one of the best spots to dine in Victoria.

While their Dine Around menu hasn’t been unveiled yet, they will be offering some special deals throughout the festival. The joint is best known for its array of eggs bennies (on a bagel or potato patty), breakfast burgers, a selection of specialty coffees and sandwiches.

Stay In Town: Participating Accommodations

Inn at Laurel Point

Discounted rates starting at $149 will be available during Dine Around for guests to take advantage of. It’s BC’s first carbon-neutral hotel, on a parkland peninsula in the heart of the city’s iconic Inner Harbour. Guests can take in unsurpassed waterfront views right from their room, as well as comfortable bedding and a luxurious bathtub.

There’s also a fitness studio and pool located in the hotel to up your experience. It’s central enough to walk pretty much anywhere right from the hotel but you will also be happy just staying on the property and enjoying all the views around you. One thing is for sure—it will definitely feel like your home away from home.

Spinnakers Guesthouses

This charming accommodation is offering a discounted rate, starting at just $109 per night on select suites. The heritage rooms are in a residential area and will make you feel like a local. The property features heritage houses, a bungalow and garden suites to make your stay in Victoria even more memorable.

Rooms include a complimentary beer and truffle tasting, complimentary hot breakfast of your choice in the dining room, free parking and internet. Ocean-view and garden-view suites are available, as well as flat screen TVs and soaker tubs for the ultimate relaxation.

The Oswego Hotel

After a night of dining out at the best eateries Victoria has to offer, you can enjoy a stay at the Oswego Hotel. They will be offering discounted rates of $149 during Dine Around. Conveniently located in the heart of the city—the boutique hotel is the perfect place for a getaway.

It features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with jaw-dropping views. Their boutique suite on the top floor offers ocean, mountain and city views. It also has a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, a flat screen TV and a large balcony to soak up all the incredible sights.

Magnolia Hotel & Spa

Check out this spot during Dine Around, which will be offering deals starting at $169 per night for an elegant superior room. Romantic diamond rooms with fireplaces are also available with city views for $189 and harbour side views for $239.

The rate includes WiFi, bottled water and turn down service with robes laid out, ice in the bucket and chocolate by the bed. It’s also located right in downtown Victoria, just a stones throw away from the city’s best cafes and eateries. A spa is located on the main floor, where you can treat yourself to a massage or any other spa treatment of your choosing.

Fairmont Empress

This iconic Victoria hotel is offering rates starting at $199. The Fairmont Empress features nearly 500 luxurious suites with many offering incredible views of the harbour, city and gardens. It’s a bucket list item for anyone, whether you live in the city or are just visiting.

The beautifully designed rooms with modern touches are sure to make your stay unforgettable. The location also can’t be beat and is super close to all the top Victoria restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping areas.

For more getaways in BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.