10 Fun Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day In Metro Vancouver

Valentine’s Day is a fun way to show that special someone just how much they mean to you. And it’s also the perfect excuse to get out and about to try something new with your significant other by your side.

From cooking and pottery classes to a staycation — there are lots of ways to celebrate the holiday in and around Vancouver.

Date ideas for Valentine’s Day in Metro Vancouver

Cooking classes

The couple that cooks together, stays together. Check out one of the cooking/baking classes being offered at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts. They even offer wine classes if that’s more your style.

Stay at a local hotel

You don’t have to travel far to enjoy a relaxing staycation. For a luxurious stay, head to the Douglas Hotel at Parq Vancouver. For more of a bed-and-breakfast feel, enjoy an enchanting stay at the fairytale inspired Princess and the Pea Hotel in Langley.

Pottery classes

Take a hint from the classic film Ghost: making pottery together is romantic. And you can do just that at several places across Metro Vancouver, including Hand Eye Ceramics, Claymates Ceramic Studio and more.

Bakery hopping

Coffee and pastry lovers can enjoy a simple date hopping from one cafe to the next. This one is also a great idea if you’re dating someone new and don’t want too much pressure.

Hot chocolate crawl

Hot chocolate enthusiasts can go on their own hot chocolate crawl by visiting one of the many shops participating in this year’s Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival. Valentine’s Day is the final day of the festival and there’s dozens of unique flavours to choose from.

Beer & bowling

When’s the last time you went bowling? Sometimes the most simple dates are the most fun. Head to your local bowling alley and bring out your inner competitive sides. Have a beer or two while you’re at it as well.

Indoor mini golfing & dinner

This date idea will make you both feel like kids again no matter how old you are. We recommend playing some mini golf at Par Tee Putt in Vancouver and then heading to your favourite restaurant for a bite to eat afterwards.

Dinner cruise

Hop onboard the Queen of Diamonds in Vancouver for a magical Valentine’s Day dinner cruise. The ride is 2.5 hours long and takes you through False Creek and into the inner harbour. The meal includes beef, salmon, roasted potatoes, vegetables, Caesar salad, and more. There will also be a chocolate fountain for dessert, along with fresh fruit.

Try your hand at sword fighting

For an unconventional date idea, try sword fighting. Academie Duello offers all kinds of lessons that make for a fun date night out, including learning sword wielding. They also offer axe-throwing and archery.

If you’re single…try speed dating!

Single and ready to mingle? Try out speed dating at the Paddlewheeler Pub in New Westminster. It’s a fun way to meet new people, and maybe even that special someone.

