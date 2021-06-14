It seems as though people have been itching to spend time at Crescent Beach. However, the use of this Surrey beach is becoming concerning.

Residents in the area have been complaining about a lot of night-time gatherings occurring at the beach, fires, noise, and unsafe driving through the neighbourhood.

Now you can add getting a car stuck between boulders to the list.

RELATED: How To Access The Single Lane White Rock Beach Strip This Summer

Surrey RCMP reported that a driver had left their car too long in the Blackie Spit parking lot, which is locked by 10 PM. He then attempted get his car out by driving it out through a passenger walkway. The result ended up being the car getting trapped between two boulders.

Trapped vehicle punctuates neighborhood concerns for safety https://t.co/PEQ71ufAPC pic.twitter.com/eCLSmigcmB — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) June 11, 2021

Surrey Fire was able to help get the car out eventually.

However, this incident is the latest of concerns arising in the area. Many residents have been complaining to the police about the late night parties and bonfires.

It is important to note that open-air burning and beach fires are not permitted in the city. Those who violates the city’s fire bylaw are subject to a $200 fine.

In response to the complaints in the Crescent Beach area, Surrey RCMP plan to increase patrolling. Police have doubled down on vehicle checks and violation tickets since June 3, a trend that will carry over into the summer.

For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.