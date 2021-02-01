It’s a great week to get cheesy.

La Poutine week has started, and we want to share with you some of the craziest must-try flavours we have seen being announced.

The week long event from from Feb. 1st to the 7th encourages poutine lovers across Canada to go and try various creations of curds and fries and then vote online for their favourite. Visit the full list of participating vendors here.

In the meantime, take a browse through our picks for must-try flavours below:

La Poutine Week Vancouver Must Try’s:

Short Rib Poutine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tap & Barrel (@tapandbarrel)

What’s inside: Braised short rib, waffle fries, cheese curds, rich gravy, and fried rosemary.

Where to find it: Tap & Barrel, Vancouver for $17.95.

Tokyo Beef Poutine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wok Box Fresh Asian Kitchen (@wokbox)

What’s inside: Get sweet teriyaki beef served over golden fries and drizzled with lime aioli.

Where to get it: Wok Box, Vancouver for $12.99

Bibimbap-ity-boo Brisket Poutine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Crow Alehouse (@stormcrowalehouse)

What’s inside: House fries, cheese curds, smothered in house made beef gochujang gravy, topped with a slow roasted brisket, crispy portobello mushrooms, pickled onions, and a soft poached egg.

Where to get it: Storm Crow Alehouse, Vancouver for $18

Butter Chicken Poutine

What’s inside: Masala fries, covered in Moti Raja’s butter chicken.

Where to get it: Moti Raja Holi Masala, Vancouver for $11

Sexi Fries

What’s inside: Crispy tater tots, spicy chorizo, Pico de Gallo, lots of cheese and topped with cilantro.

Where to get it: Lucky Taco, Vancouver for $11

Frizzle Fries Donair Poutine

What’s inside: Cheese curds and gravy over fries and thin sliced beef, lamb or chicken with a topping of Tzatziki, Garlic and your choice of either hot or sweet sauce. The donair poutine also has a vegetarian option in which Falafel is used instead of meat.

Where to get it: Hashtag Donair, Vancouver for $11.99

La Poutine Week

When: From Feb. 1st to the 7th

Where: Participating restaurants across Vancouver. View the full list here.

For more updates on tasty eats in Metro Vancouver, stay tuned to our Food section.