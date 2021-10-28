Some of the Coolest Houses to ‘Trick-or-Treat’ At In Metro Vancouver This Year

Do you remember being a kid and mapping out the best houses in the neighbourhood to trick-or-treat at?

It is important to plan out the optimal route for getting the most candy, and making sure to hit up the houses that hand out full sized candy bars. But what’s more exciting is visiting the houses that splurges on creating the most epic haunted decor you have to check out.

While our trick-or-treating days may be over, it is still worth seeking out some drive-worthy Halloween entertainment this year. Here is our rounded up of houses all over Metro Vancouver you may want to make note of.

RELATED: 10 Free and Affordable Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Metro Vancouver

Miller Lights

Location: 1422 Smith Ave, Coquitlam

Forestridge Place

Location: 2986 Forestridge Place in Coquitlam

Anmore Manor Haunted house

Location: 1151 Robin way, Anmore, Coquitlam

Boos on Bute Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas McClean (@tgmcclean)

Location: 995 Bute Street. Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Graham (@victorgrahambearpark)

Location: 998 Bute Street. Vancouver

Edgemont Haunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by edgemonthaunt (@edgemonthaunt)

Location: 3414 Emerald Drive, North Vancouver

Note: this home is also an event, where you can visit the haunted house by donation.

Surrey Haunted Display

Location:12728 113 B Avenue, Surrey

Delview Neighbourhood

Location: 118 St and 91 Ave, North Delta

Maple Ridge Spookiness

Location: 12795 227A Street, Maple Ridge

We know that there are a lot of marvelous houses to gaze and trick-or-treat at this year. So tag us along on your evening on Instagram using #604Now.

Wherever you go to explore, we wish you a safe and Happy Halloween.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.