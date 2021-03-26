Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Experience the best of both worlds by skiing (or snowboarding) the Continental Divide at Sunshine Village.

This spot in Banff allows adventurers to hop on a chairlift that crosses the provincial border between Alberta and British Columbia.

You’ll be rewarded with 360 degree views of some of the best scenery western Canada has to offer all while getting the unique opportunity to hit the slopes in two different provinces over the course of a day.

Sunshine Village is also known for having the longest vertical drop in the Canadian Rockies, at over 3,500 feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Sunshine Village (@sunshinevillage)

Those hoping to enjoy their favourite winter sport a little longer will also want to visit this spot, as the season doesn’t end until late May.

As some people may know, it also ends its lengthy season with an epic party known as the Slush Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff Sunshine Village (@sunshinevillage)

Sunshine Village has 3,300 acres of terrain that is suitable for all experience levels from expert to novice.

It also has a 12-acre terrain park for those who want to practice doing tricks, with more than 50 features to enjoy.

Continental Divide at Sunshine Village

Where: 1 Sunshine access Road, Banff

