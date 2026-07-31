Vancouver Fringe Festival 2026

The Vancouver Fringe Festival returns to Granville Island and beyond, September 10 to 20, for 11 days of theatre, dance, comedy, drag, music, and more.

This year, we are embracing what makes Fringe special, celebrating every kind of every thing.

The event will feature more than 80 shows by artists from around the world.

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There will also be two days of free Kids Fringe for children and families, and the return of the all-ages Fringe Patio with free music and entertainment beginning Labour Day weekend. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience you don’t want to miss.

Show schedules, passes, and tickets are available on the Vancouver Fringe website at vancouverfringe.com/events/ and on our socials @vancouverfringe.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: September 10 – 20, 2026

📍 Location: Venues all across Granville Island

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Fringe