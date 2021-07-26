People Are Loving These New Colourful Summer Umbrellas in Langley

Have you checked out the 230 vibrantly coloured umbrellas hanging over McBurney Plaza in downtown Langley?

The new display brings some cheer, joy, and great photo opps for those that have stopped to catch a glimpse. The display took two days to erect and it will remain up until Labour Day.

In addition to the umbrellas, there’s also picnic tables in place for people to enjoy their meal under the hanging art. The installation is similar to the umbrellas that popped up in Vancouver earlier this year.

Langley Umbrella Display

