All aboard the Christmas train! Or bus, rather. Those who love taking in dazzling light displays over the holiday season will want to hop on this bus.

The Christmas Lights Tour offers guests a chance to sit back, relax and enjoy the ride while driving by Metro Vancouver’s best decorated homes.

RELATED: Cozy Date Ideas For Fall & Winter In Metro Vancouver

This year, Coach #9753 will assume the role of Rudolph and lead the sleigh (bus) to several spots across the region.

There will be tours on Dec. 10 and 17, both of which depart from Scott Road Station at 7 p.m.

Tours will last three hours with a 30 minute scheduled break.

Make sure to reserve your ticket as soon as possible, because they’re likely to see out quick.

Check out the Transit Museum Society for more information.

Christmas Lights Tour

When: Dec. 10 and 17, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Bus departs from Scott Road Station in Surrey

Cost: $35 for adults, $30 for members of the Transit Museum Society and $10 for children

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.