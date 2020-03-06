Vancouver Now Has A Food Truck Dedicated To Fish and Chips

A new food truck is officially rolling into Vancouver this week and it’s all about fish and chips.

Catchweight Fish N Chips will be in East Van starting March 5th. You’ll be able to dig into their crispy fish and chips, fish tacos and what will likely become one of your new favourites—their fish sando. It features a potato bun with cheddar, tartar sauce and some delicious fried fish.

They also have an albacore tuna Banh Mi, tuna tostadas and a cold soba and shiitake salad with a ginger sesame dressing.

The eatery on wheels is brought to the city by the same team behind The DownLow Chicken Shack and DownLow Burgers. So, you know it’s going to be good.

Catchweight

When: Open 6-10:30 pm. Thursday to Saturday and noon to 4:30 pm. on Sundays

Where: Parked outside Ressurection Spirits, 1672 Franklin Street, Vancouver

