Vancouver Now Has A Food Truck Dedicated To Fish and Chips

A new food truck is officially rolling into Vancouver this week and it’s all about fish and chips.
Catchweight Fish N Chips will be in East Van starting March 5th. You’ll be able to dig into their crispy fish and chips, fish tacos and what will likely become one of your new favourites—their fish sando. It features a potato bun with cheddar, tartar sauce and some delicious fried fish.
They also have an albacore tuna Banh Mi, tuna tostadas and a cold soba and shiitake salad with a ginger sesame dressing.
The eatery on wheels is brought to the city by the same team behind The DownLow Chicken Shack and DownLow Burgers. So, you know it’s going to be good.
As we wait for our Final Permits (they come on Monday!!) we will be running a slightly more limited menu out of the small Resurrection Space!! The menu for tonight… ——————————————— • Cold Soba and Shiitake Salad with Ginger Sesame Dressing • Albacore Tuna Banh Mi • Albacore Tuna Tostada • Albacore Tuna Tataki • Ramen Egg
Catchweight
When: Open 6-10:30 pm. Thursday to Saturday and noon to 4:30 pm. on Sundays
Where: Parked outside Ressurection Spirits, 1672 Franklin Street, Vancouver
