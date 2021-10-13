You Could Own A Dream Castle Retreat in BC For Just $3.5M

Live like royalty in this dreamy castle.

This fortress retreat is now looking for a new owner in The North Okanagan area of Lumby. The castle home is even complete with a pseudo drawbridge and surrounded by acreages of lush trees and streaming waters.

Quite literally out of a fairytale you may say. Sitting close to the Shuswap River, there is ample shorelines and proximity to all the serene beauties of nature, with impeccable mountain views as well.

Here Are Some Numbers To Get You Started:

The home itself is massive, adorned in solid wood and mohogany, with massive rooms, soaring ceilings, and arched doorways. One of the coolest features is the 3,000 sq-ft rootop patio that makes for amazing views and parties. The entire property is a true retreat.

Address: 234 Sugar Lake Road, Lumby

Year Built: 2011

Sale Price: $3,450,000

Interior: 3,200 sq-ft

Exterior: 8 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 Full, 2 Partial

Take a look at the listing on Sotheby’s International Reality.

