Canada’s Top Chefs Are Offering Hospitality Workers $500 Grants

As restaurant and hospitality workers put themselves on the line, top chefs are offering them relief.

Canadian Chefs Vikram Vij, Victor Barry and Dan Geltner have created the Canadian Hospitality Worker Relief Fund (CHWRF) to help workers.

This fund will offer a one-time grant of $500 to people within the industry. That includes cooks, servers, dishwashers, bartenders, delivery people and others.

“$500 grants are a welcome support for hospitality workers,” said Vij in a press release. “These additional funds will be an immense help for front-of-house and back-of-house staff, especially those who work in minimum-wage, entry-level positions like international and local students.”

Anyone within the field can apply for the fund Wednesday, May 6th. It will offer a total of $1 million to workers across Canada.

Applicants can apply online if they have seen a decrease in wages and have worked within the field for at least 90 days.

This is on top of the provincial and federal aids the government has put out to help Canadians during the pandemic. But luckily, the B.C. government is looking at how to ease quarantine restrictions soon.

So, will you qualify for this new grant?

