Canada Expands Who Is Applicable For Emergency Response Benefit

The government is expanding who can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to ensure everyone gets help.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement, Wednesday, to include several groups of people who were not applicable before.

The expansion includes those who recently ran out of Employment Insurance and people who make less than $1,000 a month, due to reduced hours. Seasonal workers can now apply for the emergency benefit, as well, which may now include students.

In addition, Trudeau said there will be a wage boost for essential workers, who make less than $2,500 a month.

As of Monday, about 3.5 million people have applied for CERB since applications opened, April 6th.

If you haven’t yet applied, here’s what you need to know about the process.

