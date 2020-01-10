Step up your cafe game by heading to Vancouver’s charming Caffe Cittadella.

Discover the hidden gem inside a heritage building, serving up elevated cafe eats. The house was built in 1894 and has since been transformed into an espresso bar and bistro.

They can fulfill all your caffeine needs with Spanish lattes, cafe mochas, London fogs and Chai lattes (just to name a few). They also have a selection of cold beverages, including frappes and cold brews.

For baked goods, they have everything from coconut lemon squares and double-baked brownies to almond quinoa cookies and a cashew butter pumpkin pecan bar.

As for a more substantial meal, dig into a breakfast sandwich, ham & cheese croissant, a Banh Mi sandwich, chicken salad wrap or their soup of the day.

They also have Happy Hour deals Monday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. During that time, you can get 25% off all pastries, buy one get one 25% off deals and adding a soup to any sandwich for 50% off.

Besides great food and deals—the building itself makes it one of the most unique and noteworthy spots to grab coffee in the city.

Caffe Cittadella

Where: 2310 Ash Street, Vancouver

