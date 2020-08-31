It’s Burgermania At This Vancouver Eatery For A Limited-Time Only

Craving a burger? Look no further. Glowbal Restaurant is bringing back its ever-so-popular Burgermania for a limited-time only.

Choose between these five upscale and drool-worthy burgers that will only be available from Sept. 8th to the 18th.

Burgermania Line-Up

Surf n’ Turf Burger, $26 (Ground chuck patties, buttery lobster & tarragon shaved fennel, béarnaise on a brioche bun) served with cheesy fried gnocchi bites

(Ground chuck patties, buttery lobster & tarragon shaved fennel, béarnaise on a brioche bun) served with cheesy fried gnocchi bites Veggie Parmesana, $18 (‘True veggie patty,’ crispy eggplant, parmesan, provolone cheese tomato fondue, basil aioli and rocket greens on a multigrain ciabbata) served with fried parsnip chips

(‘True veggie patty,’ crispy eggplant, parmesan, provolone cheese tomato fondue, basil aioli and rocket greens on a multigrain ciabbata) served with fried parsnip chips BBQ Beef Brisket Melt, $19 (Montreal style smoked brisket, peppered BBQ glaze, Swiss cheese and kraut with bacon on a toasted pretzel bun) served with deep fried dill pickles

(Montreal style smoked brisket, peppered BBQ glaze, Swiss cheese and kraut with bacon on a toasted pretzel bun) served with deep fried dill pickles Crispy Fried Chicken Burger, $18 (Gooey aged cheddar cheese, house famous hot sauce and pickled cabbage slaw on a ciabatta) served with housemade BBQ kettle chips

(Gooey aged cheddar cheese, house famous hot sauce and pickled cabbage slaw on a ciabatta) served with housemade BBQ kettle chips The Spicy Mexican, $20 (Ground chuck patties, habanero & lime guacamole pico de gallo and cilantro queso fresco on a brioche bun) served with waffle fries

Burgermania at Glowbal Restaurant

When: Available 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday between Sept. 8th to the 18th

Where: 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver



For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.