It’s Burgermania At This Vancouver Eatery For A Limited-Time Only

Craving a burger? Look no further. Glowbal Restaurant is bringing back its ever-so-popular Burgermania for a limited-time only.
Choose between these five upscale and drool-worthy burgers that will only be available from Sept. 8th to the 18th.
Burgermania Line-Up
- Surf n’ Turf Burger, $26 (Ground chuck patties, buttery lobster & tarragon shaved fennel, béarnaise on a brioche bun) served with cheesy fried gnocchi bites
- Veggie Parmesana, $18 (‘True veggie patty,’ crispy eggplant, parmesan, provolone cheese tomato fondue, basil aioli and rocket greens on a multigrain ciabbata) served with fried parsnip chips
- BBQ Beef Brisket Melt, $19 (Montreal style smoked brisket, peppered BBQ glaze, Swiss cheese and kraut with bacon on a toasted pretzel bun) served with deep fried dill pickles
- Crispy Fried Chicken Burger, $18 (Gooey aged cheddar cheese, house famous hot sauce and pickled cabbage slaw on a ciabatta) served with housemade BBQ kettle chips
- The Spicy Mexican, $20 (Ground chuck patties, habanero & lime guacamole pico de gallo and cilantro queso fresco on a brioche bun) served with waffle fries
Burgermania at Glowbal Restaurant
When: Available 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday between Sept. 8th to the 18th
Where: 590 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
