B.C. Lottery Winner Nearly Overlooked $1-Million Prize

It’s not every day that you win a million dollars, which is why David W. of Merritt, B.C. was shocked to find out that he did.

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During a shopping trip, David went to check his lottery tickets. At first, he was ecstatic to learn that he had just won two free plays. He said, “When I first checked, I saw zeroes, but what really caught my eye was the two free plays I won.” But then, he really looked at those zeroes. “Then I realized I had won $1 million!”

The first person David shared the good news with was his son. He laughingly recalled, “he said the f-word!” Afterwards, he told his neighbour, who had some similar sentiments.

“He said get out of here and said the f-word. I told them they were supposed to congratulate me, not swear at me!”

David said that after his wife’s passing last year, his views on things have changed. He plans to complete renovations on his home with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased and validated at Walmart on Crawford Avenue in Merritt.

Other B.C. Lottery Winners

B.C. has had a fair number of winners so far this year. In fact, a Langley man won $500,000 from the Daily Grand, but his wife didn’t believe him when he initially told her about it. Reportedly, he had to show her the screen to prove it. Afterwards, the two went on a nice dinner to celebrate.

A Surrey man literally woke up to winning $5 million this year, as well. He received a life-changing e-mail when he was getting out of bed one morning: “When I got this notification, I checked and saw a five with lots of zeros.”

“So far in 2026, Scratch & Win players have redeemed more than $47 million in prize-winning tickets,” said BCLC.

If you’re feeling lucky, remember to know your limit, play within it before you buy a ticket.