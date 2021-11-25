8 Black Friday Canada Deals That Are Too Good To Pass Up On

We may not be celebrating American Thanksgiving here in Canada, but we can still look forward to the Black Friday deals that follows this holiday.

Although most of us will be staying to this side of the border this time around, there are still some amazing offers, deals and discounts that are hardly seen any other time of the year.

If you have not seen them yet, there are already some great week long deals, with additional ones offered on Friday and into the weekend.

We are rounding up some ‘hard to come by’ Black Friday deals here.

8 Amazing Black Friday Deals Available Now

The Product: New Apple AirPods Max

Price: $662.98 on Amazon

Deal: Save 15% Off

Description: Available in 5 different colours, these Apple designed high-fidelity audio phone will cancel out any external noise but also have a transparency mode option. These dynamic head tracking headphones provide a theatre-like sound and allows for easy audio share with your devices.

The Product: Ring Video Doorbell Wired

Price: $55.99+ on Amazon

Deal: Save up to 59% Off

Description: Update your doorbell technology with video or speaker ability so you can see who is outside before answering. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Echo Show 5 is the 2nd generation, or you can opt to buy the bundle with Echo show only. Either way this is a wired bundle that is never this cheap.

The Product: FitBit

Price: $130+ on Amazon

Deal: 35%+ Off

Description: Not only will the wellness tracker help the wearer lead a healthier lifestyle by tuning into their body’s health metrics and giving them access to a sleep tracking app, but it’s also a sleek accessory — they can switch up the bands to match their daily look.

The Product: Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Price: $198 on Amazon

Deal: Save 43% Off

Description: These noise cancelling headphones by Sony are the next level in digital technology and have integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity. There are touch sensor controls and will give you up to 30 hours of battery life.

The Product: Blink Outdoor Security Cameras

Price: $129.99 on Amazon

Deal: 46% Off for the pair

Description: This is a wireless, battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home with infrared night vision. Included are two cameras with long-lasting battery life. It runs outdoors for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).

The Product: Oral B Electric Toothbrush

Price: $185.53 on Amazon

Deal: 34% Off

Description: Get your oral hygiene in check with this electric toothbrush recommended by most dentists and hygienists. Available in 4 different colours, this is the best way to never miss a spot and get effective dental cleaning. Get coaching on brushing time and pressure sensor technology slows brush speed to protect the gums.

The Product: Kitcher Airfryer

Price: $82.45 on Amazon with a chance to get an addition $10 off coupon for Prime Members

Deal: 25%+ Off

Description: Gone are the days of deep-frying. With this new technology enjoy oil-less foods and cook easily with the touch of a button. The LED touch screen allows you to control the temperature, time and settings to make anything you want without the guilt. Makes for a perfect gift.

The Product: Blink Outdoor Start Cameras

Price: $74.99 on Amazon

Deal: Save up to 57% Off

Description: This is a wireless, weather-resistant, HD security camera with a two-year battery life. The camera senses motion detection as well. Perfect if you just need one camera. It uses two AA lithium batteries (included).

Happy cyber shopping!

