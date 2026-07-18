Best Patios in North Vancouver to Check Out This Summer

This series is presented by Suntail Drinks, a refreshing tequila-based RTD made for patio season in B.C.

North Vancouver has quietly become one of the best patio destinations in Metro Vancouver, thanks to its mix of waterfront dining, North Shore mountain backdrops, and lively neighbourhood pockets. The Shipyards has transformed the lower Lonsdale area into a true patio hub, while spots in Deep Cove and along the Lonsdale strip add even more variety.

Whether you’re catching the seabus across for a sunset cocktail or settling in after a hike, these North Vancouver patios are worth checking out this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOEY Restaurants (@joeyrestaurants)

Address: 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

JOEY Shipyards delivers one of the most polished waterfront patios in the Lower Mainland, with direct views across the inlet to downtown Vancouver. The space is sleek and lively, with a strong cocktail program and a globally inspired menu. It’s a great pick for date nights, group dinners, and special occasions. Reservations are essential during summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Ullock | Vancouver Food & Lifestyle (@laura.ullock)

Address: 8 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver

Tap & Barrel’s Shipyards location offers one of the biggest and busiest patios in North Van, with sweeping water views and a steady summer crowd. The space pairs well with B.C. beers, local wines, and easygoing shareable plates. It’s an ideal spot for groups, sports days, and post-seabus drinks. Expect a buzzing crowd from open to close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIER 7 Restaurant + Bar (@pier7restaurant)

Address: 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver

PIER 7 sits right on the water with a fully covered and heated patio that works year-round. The space delivers some of the best skyline views in the city, with a menu leaning toward seafood and West Coast classics. It’s a strong pick for happy hour and slower evening meals. A reliable choice for visitors and locals alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Taps (@kingtaps)

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

King Taps brings a polished tap house experience to the Shipyards, with a patio that pairs well with the waterfront energy of the area. The space feels modern and elevated, with a strong pizza program and standout shareable plates. It’s a great pick for happy hour, group dinners, and evening hangs. The aesthetics are dialled in throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝚝𝚘 𝚋𝚎 𝚒𝚗 𝙽𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 𝚅𝚊𝚗. (@thegull175)

Address: 175 1st St E, North Vancouver

The Gull is a Lower Lonsdale gem with a relaxed neighbourhood feel and an inviting patio. The space pairs solid pub fare with creative cocktails and a strong burger lineup. It’s a great pick for casual lunches, slower dinners, and easy weeknight hangs. A favourite for those who want something local rather than chain-driven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raglan’s Bistro 🤙 (@raglansbistro)

Address: 616 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver

Raglan’s brings a fun, beachy patio energy to the Lonsdale strip, with street-side seating that catches the sun all afternoon. The space is dog-friendly, with creative cocktails and a casual menu that fits the vibe. It’s a strong pick for sunny afternoons and lively summer evenings. A neighbourhood favourite for locals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steamworks Brew Pub in Gastown (@steamworksbrewpub)

Address: 114 21st St E, North Vancouver

Steamworks brings its Gastown brewery roots to Central Lonsdale with a roomy patio and a wide tap list. The space is family-friendly and easygoing, with a menu of solid pub classics and standout brunch options. It’s a great pick for casual group meals and afternoon pints. A dependable mid-Lonsdale stop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewery & The Beast (@brewerythebeast)

Address: 1842 Lonsdale Ave, North Vancouver

Chop and Chew has quickly become one of Central Lonsdale’s most-loved spots, with a small patio that pairs perfectly with their signature sausage burgers and platters. The space feels warm and personal, with friendly service and big portions. It’s a strong pick for casual dinners and weekend hangs. A true neighbourhood favourite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Garden Beer Market (@thegardenbeermarket)

Address: Shipbuilders Square, North Vancouver

The Garden Beer Market is a seasonal outdoor-only beer garden right on the Shipyards waterfront. The space features picnic-style seating, live music, and a rotating local beer lineup. It’s dog-friendly, family-friendly, and the views of downtown across the water are unbeatable. A true summer-only gem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiorino, Italian Street Food (@fiorino_isf)

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver

Fiorino offers a stylish Italian dining experience at Lonsdale Quay, with a patio that opens up for warm months. The space leans elegant and intimate, with pasta-forward plates and a thoughtful Italian wine list. It’s a strong pick for date nights and slower dinners with friends. One of the more refined options in Lower Lonsdale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loam (@loam_bistro)

Address: 230 Esplanade W, North Vancouver

Loam Bistro brings a cozy, plant-filled patio experience to North Vancouver’s Esplanade, with a brunch-focused menu that’s quickly become a local favourite. The space feels warm and well-designed, with creative twists on classic dishes. It’s a strong pick for late mornings and casual weekend hangs. The lobster Benedict is a standout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arms Reach Bistro (@armsreachbistro)

Address: 4390 Gallant Ave, North Vancouver

Arms Reach sits in the heart of Deep Cove with views looking out over the water. The patio is the perfect post-hike or post-paddle stop, with a menu that leans seafood-forward and approachable. It’s a strong pick for slower meals after a day in the cove. A long-time favourite for locals and visitors alike.

Address: 4369 Gallant Ave, North Vancouver

Deepwater brings a small, casual patio energy to Deep Cove, with a tight menu of fish and chips, tacos, and burgers. The space is quaint and welcoming, with rotating local taps on the chalkboard. It’s a great pick for a post-hike lunch or low-key dinner. A true Deep Cove hidden gem.

Looking for more patios?

Check out our full Metro Vancouver patio guide for even more spots across the city.