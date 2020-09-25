This Charming BC AirBNB Cottage Overlooks An Alpaca Farm

Up your staycation game with a charming cottage overlooking the serene Juan De Fuca Strait and an alpaca farm on Vancouver Island.

You can find the Beau Mountain Ocean View Cottage in Sooke, nestled on a private property—giving you a sense of seclusion.

Except, of course, from the alpacas, which can be found just steps away from the cottage. You’ll definitely want to spend some time hand feeding and hanging out with them during your stay.

This hidden gem can sleep two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

It also features an outdoor kitchen in the trees to cook up dinner and a rooftop patio overlooking the ocean.

It may be small in size, at 200-square-feet with a 150-square-foot patio—but it has a lot to offer.

In addition to the stay, for an added cost, guests can book a farm to table patio dinner, beach cliff picnic or a salmon fishing excursion.

They also have inflatable kayaks that are available to rent out.

Beau Mountain Cottage in Sooke

Where: Nestled in the West Coast Hills region of Sooke, Vancouver Island

Cost: Approximately $175 per night

